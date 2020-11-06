









Crystal Lynn Pillow-Jeffers, age 43, of Jellico, Tennessee, formerly of Corona, California, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home in Jellico surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 5, 1977 in Westminster, CA. She graduated from Corona High School in Corona, CA. She had a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern New Hampshire University. She was a technical writer for the Honda Motor Company.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Blossom Rose; paternal grandparents, Bill Pillow and Jane Pillow; maternal grandparents, Edgar Garant and Madeleine Garant; and aunt, Karen Garant.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Dewayne Jeffers, of Jellico; parents, Steve Pillow and Pamela (Garant) Pillow, of Sequim, Washington; sister, April Citizen, and husband, Aaron, of Bremerton, WA; brothers-in-law, Jerome Arnold, and wife, Stacey, of Knoxville, TN, and Aaron Jeffers, and wife, Lauren, of Oneida, TN; mother-in-law, Laura Arnold, and husband, Jim, of Jellico; father-in-law, Steve Jeffers, and wife, Barbara, of Oneida, TN; grandfather-in-law and grandmother-in-law, Jim Morris and Sharon Morris, of Jellico; aunts, Jackie Richardson, and husband, Bill, of Jellico; and uncle, Jimmy Morris, of Jellico.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Monroe Citizen and Jonah Citizen, Willow Arnold and August Arnold, and Hayden Jeffers; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday evening, November 7, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The celebration of life will immediately follow on Saturday evening, November 7, at 8:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the METAvivor which is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization that funds vital research to help improve the longevity and quality of life for MBC patients at their website – METAvivor.org

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.