Cruise on down to the Cumberland Valley Cruise-in











Early May is not only about horses and mothers in Corbin, but marks the first opportunity for the lovers of classic and custom vehicles to show off their rides at the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In.

The 19th annual event will kick off Saturday along Main Street in downtown Corbin.

From 4 to 8 p.m., owners may bring their cars, trucks, van, motorcycles, or anything else with a motor to show off to the public.

“We are expecting the biggest turnout yet,” said Chris McQueen, one of the event organizers.

“The show has grown from Gordon and Main all the way down to Fifth Street, and all of the side streets,” McQueen said noting that more than 350 vehicles are expected.

McQueen said anyone who has a vehicle they would like to show off, is welcome and encouraged to bring it down. There is no entry fee.

In addition to the vehicles, McQueen said the event will again feature the sounds of Gary’s Sound Machine, blasting classic hits.

Hillview Stables will again be offering free train rides through town.

For the kids, and adults who are still kids at heart, there will be inflatables and a video game theater.

“We have also included a model car contest for the kids who aren’t quite old enough to drive yet,” McQueen said. “This way they can get involved showing off a car, hotrod or something else they have built and want to show off.”

There will be cash prizes awarded, along with random giveaways throughout the event.

Four additional cruise-ins will be held throughout the summer and into the fall.

Other cruise-ins will be held June 12 and July 10 on Main Street, and Sept. 11 and Oct. 30 on Depot Street.

The Oct. 30 event will be the annual trunk or treat. Children are encouraged to dress in constume to collect candy handed out by cruise-in participants.

More information about the cruise-in is available online at www.cumberlandvalleycruisein.com, or on the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In Facebook page.