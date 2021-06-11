Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Cruise for a Cause will go from Corbin to Beattyville Saturday

Posted On 11 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Corbin Tourism has partnered with the City of Beattyville and Back Road of Appalachia to host the Cruise for a Cause on Saturday to benefit local businesses in the Lee County town that were impacted by the historic flooding in late February and early March.

The event, which will involve a cruise from The Arena parking lot to downtown Beattyville, is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Once in Beattyville, participants will be treated to live music and have the chance to play a variety of games.

The cruisers will then cruise back to Corbin.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said all types of cars, trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles and other street legal vehicles are welcome to participate.

There is no cost to participate. Organizers will be asking for donations.

“We are happy to get whatever we can. We just want to help Beattyville,” Monhollen said.

Beattyville is located where the Middle, South, and North Forks come together to form the Kentucky River.

Heavy rains over several days left the town six to seven feet underwater, inundating the businesses with water and leaving the owners to clean up mud once it receded.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin Tourism approves touch screen kiosk at KFC, rents billboard

Posted On 11 Jun 2021
, By
0

New Sanders statue to be unveiled

Posted On 28 Apr 2021
, By
0

Corbin Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 18th

Posted On 14 Jan 2021
, By
0

Corbin Downtown adds Colonel Fest, pub crawl to 2021 list of events

Posted On 13 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal