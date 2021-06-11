Cruise for a Cause will go from Corbin to Beattyville Saturday











Corbin Tourism has partnered with the City of Beattyville and Back Road of Appalachia to host the Cruise for a Cause on Saturday to benefit local businesses in the Lee County town that were impacted by the historic flooding in late February and early March.

The event, which will involve a cruise from The Arena parking lot to downtown Beattyville, is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Once in Beattyville, participants will be treated to live music and have the chance to play a variety of games.

The cruisers will then cruise back to Corbin.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said all types of cars, trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles and other street legal vehicles are welcome to participate.

There is no cost to participate. Organizers will be asking for donations.

“We are happy to get whatever we can. We just want to help Beattyville,” Monhollen said.

Beattyville is located where the Middle, South, and North Forks come together to form the Kentucky River.

Heavy rains over several days left the town six to seven feet underwater, inundating the businesses with water and leaving the owners to clean up mud once it receded.