Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Crowd gathers for candlelight vigil

Posted On 25 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Approximately 30 people gathered for a candlelight vigil, hosted by the Sunup Initiative, in Corbin Tuesday evening.

The vigil was to honor the lives lost to racial violence throughout the United States.

“It seemed fitting to hold this vigil on the anniversary of George’s death especially after the jury verdict that held the officer accountable for his murder,” stated Lisa Garrison, a member of the Sunup Initiative, in a press release. “While there have been many conversations over the past year about race, equity, violence and policing, there is still much work to be done. With the escalation of violence against people of color, it is clear that we need to continue to connect and provide safe, supportive spaces to have these conversations about race.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

The Sunup Initiative partners with White Flag Ministry

Posted On 14 Mar 2021
, By
0

Sunup Initiative hosts Corbin Clean Up

Posted On 22 Jan 2021
, By
0

Sunup Initiative to host Trash Clean Up event in Corbin

Posted On 15 Jan 2021
, By
0

Approximately 100 people tuned in to see Corbin 1919 documentary Friday night

Posted On 05 Nov 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal