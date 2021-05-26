Crowd gathers for candlelight vigil











Approximately 30 people gathered for a candlelight vigil, hosted by the Sunup Initiative, in Corbin Tuesday evening.

The vigil was to honor the lives lost to racial violence throughout the United States.

“It seemed fitting to hold this vigil on the anniversary of George’s death especially after the jury verdict that held the officer accountable for his murder,” stated Lisa Garrison, a member of the Sunup Initiative, in a press release. “While there have been many conversations over the past year about race, equity, violence and policing, there is still much work to be done. With the escalation of violence against people of color, it is clear that we need to continue to connect and provide safe, supportive spaces to have these conversations about race.