Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Cross drain work starts Tuesday, March 31, on part of KY 204 in Whitley County

Posted On 30 Mar 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain replacement operations will start Tuesday, March 31, on a portion of KY 204 (mile point 2.04) in Whitley County.

The road closure will be in effect Tuesday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to Wednesday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Railroad crossing on Ky. 26 in Rockholds to be closed Wednesday

Posted On 03 Mar 2020
, By
0

Ky. Transportation Cabinet plans improvements to 17 miles of roadway in Whitley County

Posted On 26 Feb 2020
, By
0

Transportation Cabinet closing a portion of I-75 (right lane), on Thursday, Feb. 20

Posted On 19 Feb 2020
, By
0

Southbound I-75 to be reduced one lane between London and Corbin

Posted On 18 Feb 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal