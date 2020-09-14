Cross drain repair operations start Tuesday, Sept. 15, on portions of KY 511 in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain repair operations start Tuesday, Sept. 15, on a portion of KY 511 in Whitley County, and will last for two days.

Work schedule is listed below:

• The roadway will be closed at Tidal Wave Road at the junction of KY 511 (mile point 5.995) on Tuesday, September 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• KY 511 will be closed at mile point 6.618 on Wednesday, September 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.