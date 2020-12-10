









Cristy Sue (Bryant) Cima, age 44, of Log Cabin Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the home of her parents in Williamsburg.

She was born on February 21, 1976 in Corbin, Kentucky to Alvis Bryant and Ethel Sue Bowman Lawson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Archie Cima, Marie Cima, Joann Bowman, Eldon Bryant and Ruth Bryant. Cristy was a member of Clearfork Baptist Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Cima of Corbin; son, Jeremy Michael Cima (Amber) of Stearns; three grandchildren, Lincoln Cima, Colton Cima and Loralei Cima; her father, Alvis Bryant (Mary) of Williamsburg; mother, Ethel Sue (Bowman) Lawson (Clarence) of Williamsburg; three sisters, Kimberly Lawson of Clinton, Tennessee, June Cannon (Chuck) of Kettering, Ohio and Tina Prewitt (Calvin) of Williamsburg; four brothers, Michael Bryant of Williamsburg, Joey Lawson of Williamsburg, Pride Lawson (Becky) of Sadieville and Clarence Lawson Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee; father and mother-in-law, Michael and Robbie Cima of Gray; grandfather, Jim Willie Bowman of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 11, at Croley Funeral Home.

A family funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, December 11, at the Bowman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Croley Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

