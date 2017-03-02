By Dean Manning

The crew from Wasatch Railroad Contractors were out Thursday working on the L&N 2132 steam engine on Depot Street.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said work has been ongoing to prepare needed replacement parts to return the steam engine, tender and caboose back to their original condition.

The Corbin Tourism Commission accepted a $294,000 bid from Wasatch Railroad Contractors to restore the historic pieces.

The work is expected to be completed by late June.