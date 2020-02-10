Crews to use sonar to check flooded areas for missing Knox Co. man











The search for a missing Knox County man will continue Monday night.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said emergency personnel plan to use sonar to check the flooded areas near the intersection of Ky. 779 and Ky. 11 in eastern Whitley County as they continue the search for 74-year-old Ronnie Bryant.

Kentucky State Police have led the search for Bryant, who left his home on Rapier Hollow Road, off of Mosley Branch Road, Thursday night, but never arrived for his shift as a security guard at a mining site off of east Ky. 92 in Whitley County.

“That was his normal route,” Moses said of the area where the search is planned noting Bryant would take Ky. 1064 to Ky. 779 to Ky. 11 to reach Ky. 92.

“It was a shortcut for him,” Moses said.

Police and emergency personnel have searched alternative routes, noting the flooding Thursday may have forced Bryant to find another way to work.

However, they have found no sign of Bryant or his 2012 silver Nissan Murano SUV.

Bryant is 5’10”, 240 pounds, with hazel eyes, a mustache and gray hair.

Family members told police that Bryant is diabetic and has other health issues, including heart problems, for which he takes medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement. Whitley County dispatch may be reached at 549-6017. KSP Post 10 in Harlan may be reached at (606) 573-3131.