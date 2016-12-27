By Teresa Brooks

Wintertime can be dangerous for travelers. Not only do you sometimes have to contend with deteriorating road conditions caused by snow and ice, but life-threatening situations can arise if you find yourself stranded on the road for a significant amount of time. Here are some tips to help you prepare and make your wintertime travels safer.

It is always helpful to have the following in your car in case of an emergency:

A cell phone, portable charger and extra batteries

Jumper cables

Blankets and extra layers of clothing like hats, coats and mittens

A flashlight with extra batteries

A first-aid kit

Water and nonperishable snacks

Shovel and a windshield scraper

In addition to self-preparations for winter, make sure your car is ready for the weather too. With snow blocking vision and ice causing slippery roads, it is important to remember the following:

· Keep a full gas tank.

· Make sure your antifreeze levels are sufficient.

· Ensure that the heat and defroster properly work.

· Check fluid levels and brake levels.

For more safety precautions, visit the Government Winter Precautions webpage at https://www.ready.gov/car, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.html#car or contact the Whitley County Extension office.