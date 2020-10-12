









Coy Chitwood, age 81, of Milford, OH, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. He was born July 21, 1939 in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Coy and Mary Katherine Brown Chitwood.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Chitwood of Milford, OH; one step-daughter, Missy Sanderfer (Jeff Milam) of Cincinnati, OH; one step-son, James Marconet of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Billie Evans of Williamsburg, KY; niece, Pat Davis of Williamsburg, KY; nephews, George Marion Bellamy of West Liberty, KY and William Bellamy of West Liberty, KY; great-nieces, Amy McCullah (Steve) and Tina Davis; great-nephews, Billy Ray Davis and Jamie Davis (Lenore); several friends and family to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held Sunday, October 11, at Highland Cemetery with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Interment was in Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.