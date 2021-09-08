COVID numbers still rising in Whitley County











The Whitley County Health Department announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since Friday Sept. 3 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, officials reported 19 cases involved children and three cases were considered breakthrough cases meaning the individual had been fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there were 620 active cases in Whitley County.

The county’s vaccination rate was at 35.3 percent.

Baptist Health Corbin officials announced Tuesday that in the nine Baptist Health Hospitals, 506 patients have been admitted, 91 of which were fully vaccinated.

The nine hospitals have a total of 119 patients in ICU and 79 are on ventilators.

According to the daily state COVID-19 report, a total of 2,356 new cases were reported Tuesday along with five new COVID related deaths.

Perry County had the highest incident rate on Tuesday coming in at 223. Clinton County was the lowest at 21.

Whitley County had an incident rate of 178.5 earning it a place in the top 10 counties with the highest incident rates.

Knox County had an incident rate of 120.2 on Tuesday, and Laurel County had an incident rate of 127.3.

“We continue to see more cases than is safe by any means,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The bad news is we had the worst week ever last week. Our hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink. If we have one bad week, we can very quickly run out of ICU beds.”

The statewide positivity rate on Tuesday was 13.74 percent.