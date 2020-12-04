COVID-19 vaccine is close











Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that Kentucky is expected to receive approximately 38,000 doses of the new COVID–19 vaccine that has been developed by Pfizer by mid-December.

Beshear said the Pfizer vaccine, and the one developed by Maderna, have each proven more than 90 percent effective in testing.

“If that holds, it turns COVID into something like a cold or minor flu,” Beshear said adding that when the opportunity arises, he will take either.

Beshear said when the doses begin arriving in Kentucky, the first people to receive them will be residents and staff in long term care facilities.

“If we can get through and vaccinate those groups, the numbers can dramatically change,” Beshear said noting that the residents tend to be older and, when admitted to the hospital, take more resources.

The first 26,000 doses of the vaccine will go to that group, Beshear said noting there are 50,300 people in that group.

An additional 12,000 doses of the initial shipment will go to frontline healthcare workers, who are fighting the pandemic.

Beshear said 76,700 doses of the Maderna vaccine are expected to arrive in Kentucky by late December.

Beshear noted that the distribution plan has been developed by the U.S. Center for Disease Control, and is designed to allocate doses to each state based on its relative population to ensure each state receives a portion of the vaccines.

Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health said with the Pfizer vaccine a few side effects have been noted, including fever and body aches.

“That is typical with vaccines,” Stack said.

Once vaccine distribution begins, Stack said he is hoping that new shipments will arrive every two weeks.

Both vaccines require booster shots.

Two additional vaccines are on the horizon. Astrazeneca and Johnson and Johnson are each working on new vaccines.

Beshear and Stack emphasized that while the vaccines may be close, Kentuckians need to continue taking the precautions necessary to fight the spread of the virus.

“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet. If we all mask up and socially distance, we can buy our hospitals the time they need,” Stack said.