COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic open today at Kentucky Splash Waterpark











Wild Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark in Williamsburg today, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 16 years old or above. The vaccines are free and no insurance is required.

No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is available at https://commvax.patientportalky.com.

Parent or guardian must be present for anyone under 18 years old.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said, “”Let’s take advantage of these free clinics and get vaccinated! We have goals here in the Burg to go all out for a KY Splash opening and season, have 4th of July celebrations again, Old Fashioned Trading Days, and all the other summer events. The way to get back to normal is vaccination. And…. we’re showing we care. That’s why Williamsburg Feels Like Home! “