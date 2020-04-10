COVID–19 quarantine the perfect time to adopt a shelter pet











(Dean Manning is a reporter at the News Journal.)

While COVID–19 has numerous people, including school children, stuck at home, it has provided the perfect opportunity for those considering adopting a pet.

Yes, the Knox-Whitley Humane Association has closed to walk-in adoption.

However, shelter employees are continuing to update the shelter’s Facebook page with photos and videos of dogs and cats that are available for adoption.

If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you may contact the shelter between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday to schedule curbside adoption.

The shelter is relying even more on local adoptions.

It has arrangements with several rescue groups that come from areas, such as Chicago, to relocate animals to places where they have a better chance at adoption. However, the COVID–19 situation has put a halt to that, leaving the shelter scrambling to find ways to find homes for pets.

Shelter staff has worked hard to make the facility a no-kill shelter, and the biggest impedement to that has always been space. While you are at home for the next several weeks, you have the time for potty training and setting down house rules. The kids aren’t going back to school until at least the end of April, so they will be around to do their part.

If you are going to be healthy at home, you might as well save another life in the process. The staff can help your furever friend find you. Just give them a call at 526-6925.