COVID-19 incidence rates for Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties remain in the red Wednesday











Gov. Andy Beshear is warning every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community. Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April.

On Wednesday, Beshear reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12 percent, the highest it has been since May 5.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Beshear.

Beshear also announced 14 new deaths Wednesday, and 1,604 total deaths since COVID-19 first struck Kentucky. So far there have been 127,344 total positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday bringing Bell County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,022.

There are currently 194 active individual COVID-19 cases in Bell County, including nine people, who are hospitalized ranging in age from 55-86.

Bell County has reported 23 total COVID-19 deaths.

Bell County has a COVID-19 incidence rate of 94.4.

Whitley County has a COVID-19 incidence rate for 45.3.

Laurel County has a COVID-19 incidence rate of 48.6. Knox County has a COVID-19 incidence rate of 33.5. These incidence rates place all four counties in the red category.

A county with a COVID-19 rate over 25 cases per 100,000 people is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red. A county with a rate between 10-25 cases per 100,000 people is considered accelerated and is shown as orange on the state map. A county with 1-10 cases per 100,000 people is considered to have community spread and is signified on the state map with the color yellow. A county with less than one case per 100,000 people is considered on track and is signified by the color green on the state map.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

(Editor’s Note: Whitley, Knox and Laurel County health departments did not provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday as those agencies were closed for Veteran’s Day. Their Wednesday totals are expected to be posted tomorrow along with Thursday’s totals.)