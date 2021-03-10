COVID-19 incidence rates for Knox, Bell, and Laurel counties among top 10 highest in state Wednesday











Knox, Bell and Laurel County all reported COVID-19 incidence rates Wednesday that were among the top 10 highest incidence rates in the state.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced Wednesday that 12 new COVID-19 cases had been reported, which includes three cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,252.

There are currently 92 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 26.6 Wednesday, which is the ninth highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,834.

There are currently 83 active individual cases, of which six people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 26.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 30.7 Wednesday, which was the fifth highest incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead is issuing a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 29.8 Wednesday, which was the sixth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the state, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced six additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,437.

There are currently 69 active cases of which one person is hospitalized. A total of 3,336 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 16.5.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,010 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 412,924.

Beshear reported 34 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,884.

Beshear said 524 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 138 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 10 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Lyon County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 509.8. Carroll County has the second highest rate at 34.9. Magoffin County the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.