COVID-19 cases continued to rise slightly in Bell, McCreary counties over Labor Day weekend











(Editor’s Note: Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties didn’t issue COVID-19 updates over the Labor Day weekend. The weekend totals from those counties will be included in the News Journal’s next COVID-19 update.)

COVID-19 cases continued to rise slightly over the Labor Day weekend in Bell and McCreary counties.

The Bell County Health Department reported no new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, including one individual case and six long-term care cases, and one new COVID-19 case Saturday.

The Bell County Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases Friday, two new positive cases Thursday, and 10 new cases Wednesday.

Bell County has had a total of 422 COVID-19 cases with three people currently hospitalized, a 59-year-old male, a 66-year-old female and a 75-year-old male.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 3. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-91.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, which involved a 53-year-old female, who is self-isolated but still symptomatic, and a 59-year-old male, who is self-isolated and asymptomatic. It also reported that there were no new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in McCreary County.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported that one new COVID-19 case had been reported in McCreary County Saturday, which involved a 50-year-old male, who is self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday in McCreary County, six new cases Thursday, and four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday.

McCreary County has had a total of 116 COVID-19 cases, including 29 active cases, which are all self-isolated. 87 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 291 new COVID-19 cases, including 52 cases involving children under age 18, and no new deaths.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Beshear said Monday. “Unfortunately, we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better.”

On Sunday, Beshear reported 313 new COVID-19 cases, including 43 cases involving children under age 18, and three new deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 790 new COVID-19 cases, including 98 cases involving children under age 18, and six new deaths.

Statewide there have been 53,064 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 996 total deaths from the virus. A total of 927,819 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,648 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.