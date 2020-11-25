COVID–19 cases continue to rise across Kentucky











The Whitley County Health Department announced 21 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,258.

There are currently 153 active cases, of which seven are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 57.5

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 32 additional cases of COVID–19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,326.

There are currently 948 active cases, of which 23 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County CVOID–19 incidence rate stands at 51.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 23 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,197.

Two of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 168 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 52.7.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 11 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,189.

There are currently 136 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized.

There are eight active cases at the Bell County Forestry Camp, of which, seven are inmates.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 54.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,690 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 162,838.

Beshear reported 17 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,809.

Beshear said 1,658 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 390 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Crittenden, Menifee, Nicholas and Rockcastle counties are orange zones.

Boyd County has the highest incidence rate at 116.5

“The number of people we lose is compounded when community spread is ash high as it is and when it overwhelms the health the health care capacity of a state or region,” Beshear said.

“It is starting to happen here in Kentucky,” he added. “If we do not stop the exponential growth of cases, we will exceed our health care capacity. We will experience more loss and more death than we have to.”