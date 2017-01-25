By Mark White

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us

A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly shot her husband and two children while they slept on Jan. 13, was released from the University of Kentucky Medical Center about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and is now incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center.Courtney L. Taylor, 41, was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center shortly after lunch Wednesday on three counts of murder-domestic violence.