Courtney Taylor released from hospital, booked at jail
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-01-25T20:39:52+00:00
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of murder in the death of her husband and two children.
A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly shot her husband and two children while they slept on Jan. 13, was released from the University of Kentucky Medical Center about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and is now incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center.Courtney L. Taylor, 41, was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center shortly after lunch Wednesday on three counts of murder-domestic violence.
