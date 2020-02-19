Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Courtney Taylor getting life without the possibility of parole for the killings of her family

Posted On 19 Feb 2020
Accused killer Courtney Taylor has agreed to spend the rest of her life behind bars for the killing of her husband and two teenage daughters nearly three years ago.

Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty in her case, and her capital murder trial was set to begin on March 2.

Taylor appeared in court Wednesday morning for a final pretrial conference in her case, and entered an Alford plea to all three counts of murder in exchange for prosecutors recommending a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

An Alford plea means that a defendant still maintains their innocence but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to convict them at trial.

Special Judge Jeffery Burdette scheduled formal sentencing in the case for April 8.

Taylor, 44, was charged with three counts of capital murder in the Jan. 13, 2017, shooting deaths of her husband, Larry Taylor, 56, and her two daughters, Jesse Taylor, 18, and Jolee Taylor, 13.

Additional details about the plea will be posted later today on www.thenewsjournal.net.

