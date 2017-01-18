By Mark White

A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly shot and killed her husband and her two children Friday before being shot twice by a Whitley County Sheriff's Deputy, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Detective Billy Correll charged Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg, with three counts of murder-domestic violence.KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong also charged her with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer.