Courtney Taylor charged with three counts of murder in her family’s killing
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-01-18T17:00:27+00:00
Investigators wrapped up there work late Saturday morning into a triple shooting near Savoy that left three people dead.
A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly shot and killed her husband and her two children Friday before being shot twice by a Whitley County Sheriff's Deputy, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Detective Billy Correll charged Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg, with three counts of murder-domestic violence.KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong also charged her with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder of a police officer.
