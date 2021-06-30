Previous Story
Court to decide Open Records Act appeal
Posted On 30 Jun 2021
Comment: 0
The court will now decide whether the Whitley County Detention Center fulfilled its obligations under the Kentucky Open Records Act.
The Whitley County Detention Center has appealed the Attorney General’s decision stating that it was in violation of the Kentucky Open Records Act to the Whitley Circuit Court.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us