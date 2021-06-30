Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Court to decide Open Records Act appeal

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
The court will now decide whether the Whitley County Detention Center fulfilled its obligations under the Kentucky Open Records Act.

The Whitley County Detention Center has appealed the Attorney General’s decision stating that it was in violation of the Kentucky Open Records Act to the Whitley Circuit Court. 

