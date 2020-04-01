County Wide debuting new single from next album











With over 6,000 views and counting, chances are good that either you or someone you know has seen Austin City Saloon’s Facebook Live video from this past Saturday night featuring County Wide Band doing what they do best – entertaining music fans with and infectious southern rock sound, and an obvious passion for bringing the party wherever they go, even straight into people’s homes via cyberspace.

County Wide Band has appeared on stage at local venues numerous times over the past several years, and for this reason they are already well known by many in our area. But just in case you happen to be hearing about them for the first time, bass guitar player and backup vocalist Anthony Campbell explains, “We are County Wide Band, based out of Corbin. We have been together for close to seven years now. Members are myself, Aron Bunch, Steven Standifer and Travis Clem. We started our journey in 2013 in Travis’ garage, just hanging out and playing some music together. We meshed together very well, and knew something was special.”

Campbell went on to say that he and his fellow bandmates are excited to be entering the next phase of their musical careers with the upcoming release of some all-new original material that they recently traveled to Nashville to record together.

“We came out with our debut album, ‘Justice in the South,’ on October 31, 2014,” Campbell said. “That album has done very well for us. It has taken us to avenues that we never thought possible when we started this band. ‘Smalltown Boy’ was the first song that we released off the new upcoming album. We got a great response to that, but we absolutely can’t wait to for everyone to hear the next single, ‘Tennessee Woman.’ It is set to be released on April 3.”

Clem, County Wide Band’s drummer, said, “Going from playing in my garage for fun almost seven years ago to now traveling all over the U.S. playing our music is unbelievable. Some of our biggest achievements together are the people that we have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with. People like Chris Stapleton, Shooter Jennings, Tyler Farr, Clay Walker, Chris Janson and Craig Campbell, just to name a few.”

Standifer, the band’s lead guitarist, said of recording new music in Nashville recently, “Heading to Nashville for the recording process on this latest song has been a great experience. This is something that we’ve been wanting to do for quite a while now. We’re currently working with one of the best in the industry. Ronn Chick is a great producer, and has been helping us capture our roots in this upcoming album.”

Standifer went on to say, “Fans can expect to hear our new music very soon. We don’t have a set date just yet on the entire album completion, but we will have new singles coming out on a regular basis this year. Obviously, be sure to check out ‘Tennessee Woman’ on April 3. You are going to love this single, and we think it is going to make a huge splash in the country music industry.”

Campbell added that fans can stay up-to-date on all the latest County Wide Band news by following the group on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). He said that their music can be found on most online platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora and Slacker Radio. Songs can also be purchased directly from www.countywideband.com.

As for what the future holds for County Wide Band from here, lead vocalist Aron Bunch said, “What comes next is continuing to get new music out to our current fans, and hopefully winning some new fans over with these new songs. I know that the four of us and all of our current fans have waited patiently for new music. We are just going to let these songs speak for themselves, and let that help this band to continue to grow.”