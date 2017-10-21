The Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg football teams were all able to end regular season district play on a high note Friday.
The Redhounds hosted Casey County on Hall of Fame night, winning 35-14 to become district champions and improve their overall record to eight wins and one loss. They will finish out the 2017 regular season next week at home against Knox Central.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were able to survive a scare from visiting Lynn Camp Friday, winning 40-32 to become champions of their district and improve their record to six wins and three losses. They will go on the road next week to face the Yellow Jackets of Middlesboro.
And the Whitley County Colonels traveled to Letcher County Central this week, winning 49-24 to improve to 6-3 on the year. With the same district win-loss record as both North Laurel and Harlan County (3-1), Whitley’s final standing will depend on the outcome of next week’s regular season finale against visiting Hazard.
For more details on these games, as well as previews of games scheduled for Friday, October 27, be sure to pick up next Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal!
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.