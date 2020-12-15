Could Corbin finally be in line for getting a new post office?











Your opinion is being solicited by the United States Postal Service.

On a notice posted at the Corbin post office it reads,”The US Postal Service is proposing to relocate the Corbin, Kentucky Main Post Office at 301 Roy Kidd Avenue.”

They point out that the existing location is no longer cost effective and they need a building of at least 16,000 to 17,000 sq. ft. with approximately 88 parking spaces.

They can’t have a public meeting because of COVID-19 so they posted the notice and have invited you to comment by sending them to: Attn: Corbin, KY 40701-9998, Main Office Relocation, USPS, P.O. Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

I support the effort to find a newer and larger building but it does seem ironic that this is happening now when the Internet has replaced much of the way we communicate. However, we are relying on the postal service for products that are ordered via the Internet more now than ever before.

Years ago I wrote about towns all around getting new post offices but Corbin got nothing. The present location has limited parking and is inferior to those in many of the neighboring towns.

Maybe you are, but I am not aware of a building the size they are seeking and with that many parking spaces, but I am aware of some vacant land within the city limits of Corbin that would make a nice home for the post office.

While on the subject of post office I want to compliment some of their workers. They are always helpful when I visit the office and I couldn’t be more pleased with the people who deliver the mail to our home.

The gentlemen who delivers to our house always gives us a friendly greeting. The same is true for the lady that delivers the mail to my sister’s house. She is great! I think it is a good idea to bring the standards of the building up to that of the personnel that works for them. Soon you will be getting a notice from the USPS about its intentions of replacing the present post office. I would think the community would be 100 percent behind this effort.

• It seems to me that there are a lot of people who do not watch the news on television or if they do the same people do not care what happens to their fellow person.

I dread watching the news because of the escalation of the coronavirus in our country. It is the greatest catastrophe that has hit the world in my lifetime. More people are being infected and more are dying, yet so many people refuse to wear a mask and avoid crowds.

If nothing else these people should show some compasion on the healthcare workers that are risking their lives trying to save others. They should show some compasion for those who have lost loved ones. It is such a simple thing to do. Wear a mask.

I don’t go many places but when I do I wear a mask and stay a good distance from others. But there are so many who do not do this. That is why I conclude that they do not watch the news, nor would they read what I am writing or what other warnings are there. Surely they can’t be that callous if they know how bad the virus is.