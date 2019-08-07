Correction: Anderson accused of assaulting father-in-law with table leg, spitting on jailer











(Correction: The print version of this story and an earlier version of the electronic version of this story incorrectly stated that Anderson had assaulted his father when it should have stated that he assaulted his father-in-law.)

A Williamsburg man is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond after allegedly assaulting a family member and spitting on a deputy jailer Saturday afternoon. Drug involvement is suspected.