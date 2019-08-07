Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Correction: Anderson accused of assaulting father-in-law with table leg, spitting on jailer

Posted On 07 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

(Correction: The print version of this story and an earlier version of the electronic version of this story incorrectly stated that Anderson had assaulted his father when it should have stated that he assaulted his father-in-law.)

A Williamsburg man is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 cash bond after allegedly assaulting a family member and spitting on a deputy jailer Saturday afternoon. Drug involvement is suspected.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg man charged with felony DUI charge

Posted On 02 Aug 2019
, By
0

Shooting investigation leads to one arrest

Posted On 31 Jul 2019
, By
0

W’burg man allegedly assaults his girlfriend with a baseball bat

Posted On 11 Jul 2019
, By
0

Training continues for Corbin PD’s Bloodhound, Lucy

Posted On 28 Jun 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal