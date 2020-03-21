Coronavirus impacting blood supply; healthy donors needed











As the spread of Coronavirus continues throughout Kentucky and the United States, Kentucky Blood Center is appealing to healthy individuals to donate blood to prevent shortages in the 70+ Kentucky hospitals it serves.

A blood drive is planned for Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Corbin Walmart on 60 S. Stewart Road.

“Giving blood is a tangible way to take action in uncertain times,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center. “Cancer patients, accident and burn victims and other neighbors continue to need blood products. We anticipate with school and business closings that a national blood shortage will continue for the foreseeable future. It is imperative that healthy individuals continue to donate blood as soon as they can and as often as they can.”

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass.