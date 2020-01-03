









Corey Mitchell Lee, age 25, of Frakes, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. Corey was born on November 17, 1994. Corey was saved at six years of age and was a member of Big Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Bell County High School and Southeast Community College. He was an RN at Baptist Health in Corbin. Corey was a wonderful nurse and was loved and adored by all who knew him.

Corey is survived by: his parents, Jamie and Kimberly Powers of Frakes, KY, Shawn and Michelle Lee of Pineville, KY; two brothers, Kyle (Taylor) Lee of Berea, KY and Landen Powers of Frakes, KY; two sisters, McKenzie Powers of Frakes, KY and Mikah Lee of Leitchfield, KY; his grandfather, Jimmy Jones of Frakes, KY; his grandmother, Carol Lee of Leitchfield, KY; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Charlene Jones and his grandfather, Roy Lee.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Jones, Rev. Roy Sutton and Rev. Chuck Broyles officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Fuson Cemetery in Frakes.

Tyler Miracle, Jeffery Saylor, Austin Jones, Dalton Taylor, Scott Hopkins, Joe Jackson, Jonathan Burnett, Shane Lawson, Fred Hoskins and Dewey Dixon will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

