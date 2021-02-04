Corbin’s Signature Shuffle Pub Crawl was a big success











The Signature Shuffle Pub Crawl was a big success as roughly 300 people filtered through downtown Corbin restaurants Saturday night between the hours of 7 and 11 p.m.

Beginning at Si Senor Mexican Restaurant, participants were given random schedules to help organize the flow of people throughout downtown. While many did not adhere to the schedules, Corbin Downtown Manager Maggy Kriebel said it “worked out marvelously that way!”

Individuals were able to drift from restaurant to restaurant trying each of the drinks.

Six restaurants participated by creating unique drinks using Buffalo Trace Bourbon and/or Ale-8.

“I spoke to several restaurants,” said Kriebel. “They indicated that they had great visitation and they felt that event was a huge success and they are ready to do it again!”

Owner of The Depot and The Caboose Billy Messer said the event went great. Both restaurants created signature drinks for the pub crawl.

Messer said the restaurants saw a lot of new faces and received good feedback during the event.

“The pub crawl went very well,” said Brandon Shepherd, an owner of Shep’s. “I’m also excited about the new partnership between the City of Corbin and Buffalo Trace.”

Shepherd said he was excited about more “cool things” for which the city can partner with Buffalo Trace.

Kriebel said her favorite part of the event was, “Seeing the creativity of the bartenders and seeing people get out and be social and enjoy themselves.”

Overall, Kriebel said the event was a tremendous success – more so than she even expected.

She said that she has received a lot of great feedback from participants.

Kriebel said she would like to have another pub crawl in the summer where the trolley could be run in conjunction with the event as well as an event or activity at the park.