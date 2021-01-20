Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin’s Restaurant Week showcases some ‘cream of the crop’ culinary treats

Posted On 20 Jan 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Twelve local restaurants are participating in Corbin’s Restaurant Week. The event runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23. Restaurants each created a unique dish for customers to try. Prices of items vary by location. “In light of the devastation experienced by our restaurants in 2020, we felt that it was important to do a different initiative,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel. “This will also enable the tourism office to launch a campaign as to why our restaurants are so important… because they offer such a unique sampling of culinary treats, and there is no one else like them anywhere!”

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley County now seeing incidence rates of COVID-19 slowly decreasing

Posted On 20 Jan 2021
, By
0

Corbin Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 18th

Posted On 14 Jan 2021
, By
0

Corbin Downtown adds Colonel Fest, pub crawl to 2021 list of events

Posted On 13 Jan 2021
, By
0

Beshear announces more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

Posted On 13 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal