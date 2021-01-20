Corbin’s Restaurant Week showcases some ‘cream of the crop’ culinary treats











Twelve local restaurants are participating in Corbin’s Restaurant Week. The event runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23. Restaurants each created a unique dish for customers to try. Prices of items vary by location. “In light of the devastation experienced by our restaurants in 2020, we felt that it was important to do a different initiative,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel. “This will also enable the tourism office to launch a campaign as to why our restaurants are so important… because they offer such a unique sampling of culinary treats, and there is no one else like them anywhere!”