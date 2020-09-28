Corbin’s Octoberfest is a go on Oct. 10











In a year when festivals and events across the region and state have been cancelled because of COVID–19, downtown Corbin will again host its annual Octoberfest.

Corbin Tourism Director/Downtown Director Maggy Kriebel announced Monday that Octoberfest will go forward on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“Octoberfest is a long-standing tradition in Corbin,” Kriebel said when asked why the event is going forward, adding that in meeting with the downtown merchants, they have voiced their support.

Moving it to Saturday is one of several changes.

Kriebel said unlike previous years, it will be a one-day event with 30 to 40 vendors.

It has previously been held Sunday and Monday.

Kriebel said the Whitley County Farmers Market, which is similar in style to Octoberfest, has been held weekly at NIBROC Park with no issues.

In an effort to increase social distancing, Kriebel said the event will be expanded beyond NIBROC Park to First Street, Sanders Park and the Corbin Tourism lot on North Main Street.

There is no fee for vendors to participate.

Interested vendors may call the Corbin Tourism office at 528–8860, or email Kriebel at maggy@corbinkytourism.com.