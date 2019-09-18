Corbin’s Octoberfest expanding to two days Oct. 13-14











Corbin’s upcoming Octoberfest celebration being expanded to two days, the possibility of adding a community yard sale on the same day as the Moonbow Eggfest and the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In next year, and events happening at The Arena were three of the things department heads discussed during the Corbin City Commission’s regular monthly meeting Monday.

Downtown Manager Aaron Sturgill announced that Octoberfest would be expanded from one to two days this year, and that 68 vendors have already been confirmed.

It will now take place on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon – 6 p.m., and on Monday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The city commission approved a request to shut down a portion of Main Street between First and Second streets for the festival.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel noted that the Sixth Annual Moonbow Eggfest, which was held Saturday, was a tremendous success with over 40 cooks and about 590 people in attendance. “This year we had more out of state cooks than ever,” she added.

Commissioner Trent Knuckles passed along a suggestion from someone, who attended the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In car show Saturday, which was also on the same day as Eggfest. The man loved having both events going on at the same time and suggested having a community yard sale at the same time as the Eggfest and car show next year.

Knuckles said that he didn’t know if all three events happening on the same day was possible, but he felt it was an idea worthy of passing along.

Mayor Suzie Razmus noted that it might require closing off a portion of Main Street in addition to Depot Street, but that is possible.

In addition, the commission heard from Arena Manager Kristina Balla, who reported that the Hank Williams Jr. concert was a tremendous success, especially with the addition of a tailgate event in the parking lot, which started three hours before the concert. Bubby’s BBQ sold out of food during the tailgate party, and The Arena was on hand to sell drinks outside.

“It really helped spread everything out,” she said in terms of traffic arriving for the event.

Balla noted that there were 15 different beer sales sections set up for the concert and her profit margin on drink sales was probably double what it usually is.

The Arena is booked with events nearly every weekend for the rest of the year, she added.