Corbin’s October Festival to be held Monday













Corbin’s annual Octoberfest is taking on a new name and a new effort to make the event more family friendly.

“Because of the name, a lot of people associated the event with the alcohol,” said Corbin Downtown Director Aaron Sturgill in explaining why the event is now known as, “The October Festival.”

The event will feature more than 50 vendors.

“The vendors will be everything from crafts to food, to individuals and groups passing out information, to fundraisers,” Sturgill said.

Craft vendors will feature works of pottery, art embroidery, clothing and wood.

Food will include offerings from a variety of local vendors.

“We are reaching out to a couple of people,” Sturgill said when asked about musical entertainment.

There will also be a variety of fall games including: Chomping for Worms, Wrap the Mummy, Toss the Blob, Glow in the Duck Lagoon, and Bobbing for Apples.

The Corbin Arts and Literary League is once again sponsoring its pumpkin decorating contest.

Pumpkins may be dropped off at Sanders Park between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

Krystle White of the league emphasized that it is a painting contest as opposed to a carving contests because the pumpkins will remain on display through Halloween.

“If you puncture the pumpkins, they will go bad,” White explained.

There are no rules for pumpkin size and no theme that contestants must attempt to convey.

“Run wild,” White said when asked for advice for contestants.

Prize Categories include:

Ages 8 & Under: 1st & 2nd Place

Ages 9 – 12: 1st & 2nd Place

Ages 13 & Up: 1st & 2nd Place

Scariest Pumpkin

Cutest Pumpkin

Most Creative Pumpkin

Best in Show

Judging will begin at 6 p.m.. The winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Winners will receive a cash prize and a T-shirt designed by White.