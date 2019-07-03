Corbin’s new gaRage Karaoke and Arcade to hold fundraising event and bake sale on July 19











Business owner wants to help friend’s family raise money for funeral expenses

Jason Tackett, 40, of Sparta Township, Michigan formerly of Williamsburg, tragically passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning in February of this year.

He left behind his children; two daughters, Breanna Tackett, 22, of Emlyn, Rebecca Tackett, 21, of Corbin; a son, Brandon, 19, of Rockholds; and two grandchildren, Cassie and Ember.

Unfortunately, Jason didn’t have burial insurance, so his young family, who lives locally is left with trying to pay for his funeral expenses little by little.

The children have worked together and paid the bill down quite a bit, but they still owe a whopping $4,000. That amount of money is difficult to come by when you’re young and have families and bills of your own to pay for.

Trying to come up with ideas of how to raise the remainder of the money, Breanna turned to her friends. She posted on Facebook that she was looking for fundraiser ideas, and her friend and co-worker Jaimee Alsip, who is the owner of The gaRage Karaoke and Arcade in Corbin came up with a great idea.

Jaimee decided to offer Breanna the use of her business, for a one day fundraising event.

“She posted she was looking for fundraiser ideas, and I just opened my karaoke place on Main St. in Corbin. So I thought it was a good opportunity to be able to help a friend in need without her having to pay much out of pocket. I pitched the idea of a fundraiser and bake sale,” said Jaimee. “All the proceeds made on July 19 from the cover charges and the bake sale will go to her for funeral expenses. I started an event on the Facebook page to get the word out,” she continued.

Jaimee says she hopes that the event at The gaRage will help ease some of the financial stress that is on the family that came with losing their loved one.

The fundraiser will be held July 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending whenever the last person has finished singing.