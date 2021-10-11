Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin’s Main Street closed Wednesday for SOAR Reception

Posted On 11 Oct 2021
Corbin’s Main Street will be closed on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 13 for the SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit reception.

Main Street will be closed from Fourth Street to Gordon Hill to accommodate outdoor seating for the more than 500 SOAR Summit participants who are expected to attend the reception.

For SOAR Summit attendees, there will be a cash bar at NIBROC Park as well as fire pits and outdoor seating while 2ndand Main will be open as a network lounge.

The Depot on Man will be serving hordourves.

Tomahawks and the Pinball Museum of Corbin will be open, and a stage will be set up on Main Street for live entertainment.

To participate in the reception, individuals must have both a lanyard and wristband identifying them as SOAR Summit attendees.

Downtown restaurants will be open for customers who are not SOAR Summit attendees.

