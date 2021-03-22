Corbin’s Lauren Shackleford, Kevin Allen qualify for state bowling tournament











Two members of Corbin High School’s Rollin’ Redhounds Bowling Team have advanced to the state tournament.

Kevin Allen from the boys’ team and Lauren Shackleford from the girls’ team each qualified for the state tournament by finishing as the region runner-up in their respective division

Shackleford rolled a three-game series of 567 to qualify third out of the eight girls.

After each competitor bowled two additional games, Shackleford’s 894 was good enough to keep her in the third spot as the competitors moved to the step bracket.

Under the rules of a step bracket, the two lowest seed play one game to determine who will advance to play the next lowest seed.

In her first game, Shackleford defeated Sydney Emmons of Fleming County 190 to 174 to advance to the game against the second seed.

Shackleford had her best game of the tournament, rolling 10 straight strikes en route to a 277 score, which was good enough to take down Kaitlynn Million of Garrard County, who shot 236.

Shackleford dropped the girls’ championship match to top seed Hana Hackworth, 222 to 134.

However, both Hackworth and Shackleford earned a spot in the state championship.

Allen’s initial 710 series earned him the top seed.

After two more games, Allen’s score of 1,159 kept him as the top seed going into the step bracket, sending him to the championship game.

In the championship game, Allen faced off against Lee County’s Lance Morris.

Morris came out on top, 240 to 203.

As with the girls, both boys qualified for the state tournament, which begins Monday in Louisville.