Corbin’s Koen and Maguet reach doubles quarterfinals at state tennis tourney











The Corbin Tennis Boys’ Doubles team of Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet ended the season after reaching the quarterfinals of the state tournament last week.

Koen and Maguet defeated North Oldham’s team of Luke Colson and Samuel Gurevich, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday morning in the sweet 16.

However, Koen and Maguet were unable to overcome Louisville St. Xavier’s William Lewis and Tommy Scanlan Wednesday afternoon.

“This match was very winnable for us against a very good St. X team,” said Coach Chris Hart

noting that two or three strokes made the difference in the match. “They were very close to being semifinalists.”

Hart said Koen and Maguet were teamed together in an effort to make this run to the state tournament.

“They had worked together in the summer and winter,” Hart said of the duo. “We had scheduled matches so we could get a high seed to help with the run. The pieces were in place.”

While all spots will be open in 2022, both players will be among those vying for a spot, and Hart did not rule out seeing the duo back together.

“It depends on how hard they work in the offseason,” Hart said.