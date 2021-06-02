Corbin’s Koen and Maguet advance to third round of state double’s tennis tournament











The Corbin Tennis duo of Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet are among the 16 boys’ doubles teams remaining after the first day of the state tennis tournament Tuesday.

Koen and Maguet defeated the duo of Seth Derscha and Ethan Ratliff, of Russell, in the opening round Tuesday morning, 6-2, 6-1.

In the second round, Koen and Maguet defeated Daviess County’s Camden Clark and Graham Sandefur, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the sweet 16.

Koen and Maguet are scheduled to face North Oldham’s Luke Colson and Samuel Gurevich at 10:30 a.m. for a spot in the quarterfinals.

“They are just going to have to do what teams do and get stronger and play with more confidence,” said Corbin Boys’ Tennis Coach Curt Hart. “Every match gets tougher, but they can play with anybody up there.”

Hart said Koen and Maguet each have excellent ground strokes, serve well and return well.

“Dylan is very aggressive at the net. That is his strength,” Hart said.

“Quinn’s strength is that he is a strong server.”

Should Koen and Maguet advance, they will play again at 3 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

Corbin’s second boy’s doubles team of Daniel Byrley and Leighton Cornett lost in the first round to AJ Armstrong and Ben LeBuhn, of Paducah Tilghman, 6-1, 6-4.

In boys’ singles, Corbin’s Nate Hill lost his first-round match to Evan Bentley, of Woodford County, 6-0, 6-0.

Camden Harris was forced to withdraw in his first-round match against Aiden Johnson, of Ashland Blazer.

In girls’ singles, Corbin’s Lindsay Jones won her first-round match against Kendall Warren, of Henderson County, 6-0, 6-0. However, she lost in the second round to Arden Dethridge, of Greenwood, 6-0, 6-4.

Victoria Johnson of Whitley County lost her first-round match to Hadley Appling, of Louisville Christian Academy, 6-0, 6-0.

In girls’ doubles, Corbin’s Katherine Morton and Rachel Morton defeated Emmi Redford and Laci Thomas, of Central Hardin, in the first round, 6-2, 6-4. However, they lost in the second round to Haley Klein and Laurel Slechter, of Oldham County, 6-0, 6-0.

Nancy Jackson and Hannah Jones lost in the first round to Lauren Janzaruk and Taylor Meenach of Notre Dame, 6-2, 6-2.