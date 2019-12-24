Corbin’s Joann Curry participates in holiday obstacle course on “Today Show’











People who visit New York City around the holidays usually make a point to visit Central Park and see the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.

In addition, they may attempt to wave to the camera during production of NBC’s, The Today Show.”

Joann Curry of Corbin, who was visiting New York City with family and friends last week, took things a step further as she was asked to be on stage for a portion of the fourth hour of the morning show with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“It was kind of surreal,” Curry said of being on the show during which she competed in a holiday–themed obstacle course.

Curry was visiting New York with her husband, Josh, daughters Reese and Elin, and family friends Keysha and Johnny Hammons, and their daughters, Ella and Mila.

Joann said it was actually Keysha’s idea to go down to Rockefeller Center where “The Today Show” is broadcast, and join the crowd outside that is featured on camera as the show is going to and coming back from commercials.

“We got there at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and were back away from everything,” Joann said. “About 9 a.m. a lot of people started leaving and we were able to get up front.”

At one point, someone from the show called out asking who knew Hoda and Jenna well?

“I screamed out, ‘Hoda just got engaged!’” Joann said.

Based on that, a crewmember came up, interviewed her, and asked her if she would like to participate in a Christmas obstacle course on stage.

Joann agreed, but President Donald Trump almost cost her, her big moment on national television.

“They said I had an hour to eat and do hair and makeup. I got a phone call about 15 minutes after we left that it was going to be cancelled because of the impeachment hearings,” Joann said adding that they told her if she was in town the next day, they would do it then.

Joann and the group returned to Rockefeller Center Thursday and were able to go right in to the studio.

“While they did my hair and makeup, I was sitting right next to the lead singer from the Christian group Hillsong. “They are one of our favorite bands.”

Joann was on Jenna’s team and was challenged to complete the obstacle course that involved putting on an elf costume, wrapping a Christmas gift, make a snow angel in fake snow, put five candy canes on a Christmas tree, sing a few lines from, “Deck the Halls,” and take a picture with Santa Claus, all while wearing mittens.

“Jenna is very competitive,” Joann said.

Joann said she only told a few people about her upcoming appearance, though Keysha put the word out via Facebook.

The rest of the group was able to stand on stage behind the cameras and watch.

The others in Joann’s group had their moment on TV as well as they were all invited to stand with Hoda and Jenna at the end and wave goodbye.

“They thought it was so cool to be on national TV, and that they got to watch me do it,” Joann said of the group.

Joann said both Hoda and Jenna were very nice to her and everyone in her group.

“They made us feel at ease. We had fun!” Joann said.