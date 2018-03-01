Corbin’s first ‘bar’ licensee to begin serving Friday night













The first of Corbin’s two “bar” licenses will be in use starting Friday as beer will be available at Felts Music Place.

General Manager Chuck Felts said the club on Fifth Street Road will host “Music and Sudz” beginning at 8 p.m.

“We will have bottles on ice and a few cans,” Felts said of how the beer would be offered.

Felts said the business, which was opened in 1986, by his parents, Leland and Pat, is working to return to its roots of offering good live music, while adding adult beverages.

With a core group of loyal customers, Felts said it became a balancing act when deciding to offer alcohol.

“A lot of them have given their blessings,” Felts said of the long-time customers.

“We are going to keep it as safe as possible for them and take care of them.”

“We are not going to be a dive bar. We are not going down that road,” he added.

Felts said the operating hours would be 8 p.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday night, with live music each night.

“It will be open mic night Friday, so anyone that wants to sing karaoke is welcome to come on up,” Felts said.

Saturday night will feature the Main Street Band.

Felts Music Place also includes a dance floor and pool tables.

Patrons must be 21 or older.

Long-term, Felts said plans remain for renovations to the interior and exterior, including the addition of a full-service bar and a simple food menu.

“Hopefully, we can get the bar in by summertime,” Felts said adding that he would like to include beer on tap.

Along with the renovations will come expanded hours.

Felts said hours would be expanded to Thursday with karaoke moving to Thursdays and live music on Friday and Saturday.

More information is available at Felts Music Place’s Facebook page.

Renovations continue on the future home of Austin City Saloon, which is locating on North Main Street.

The former Tri-County Pawn and Vacuum has been gutted.

Josh Brock, co-owner of Austin City Saloon in Lexington said previously, that he is working to be open by June.