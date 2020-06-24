Corbin’s Eggfest might still happen this September











A final decision on whether or not to hold the 2020 Moonbow Eggfest will not be made until July, but officials say it must be made then if the Sept. 12 event is to go on as scheduled.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, one of the event organizers, said the Eggfest committee recently met and elected to wait to forestall the decision.

Several other local events scheduled for September, including London’s World Chicken Festival and Williamsburg’s Old Fashioned Trading Days were already cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state limitations on the size of gatherings.

Kriebel said late July would be the absolute latest the committee could elect to have the event and have it organized in time.

“We need at least six weeks to pull it all together,” Kriebel said.

Unlike previous years, Kriebel said if the Eggfest does move forward, there will be no celebrity chefs.

In the previous six years, Eggfest has welcomed Francine the Redneck Baker, who won America’s Baking Championship, and the renowned culinary team Chef and the Fatman.

Chef and the Fatman first came to the event in 2015.

Francine made her inaugural appearance in 2016.

However, Kriebel said Big Green Egg cooks, who have attended previous Eggfests are generally excited and want the event to be held.

“They want to come,” Kriebel said when asked what she has heard from participants.

Eggfest, which was first held in 2014 features more than 30 chefs showing off their culinary skills using the famous Big Green Egg grill.

“The cooks may prepare any dish they like as long as they use the Big Green Egg to cook it.

“Normally, the star of the show is some type of meat because the Big Green Egg is a smoker,” Kribel said previously. “We have seen everything from breakfast pizza to simple vegetables cooked on it during the event.”

Visitors may purchase taster tickets which allows them to sample the offerings from any and all of the cooks.

In addition, the cooks make their recipes available, and a Big Green Egg distributor is on hand for those interested in purchasing one.

There are also classes on how to use the Big Green Egg.

“One of the tourism draws of Corbin is a food destination and this enhances that attribute,” Kriebel said previously in explaining why host Eggfest in Corbin even though the grill is not associated with the area.