Corbin’s Brenna McDaniel Awarded Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship by Grace Health











Brenna McDaniel of Corbin, KY has been awarded a 2020 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health. Brenna, the daughter of Craig and Denise McDaniel, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursing this fall following her graduation from Corbin High School.

Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical related field. The students are chosen on a competitive basis of high scholarship, community service and leadership, and promise of future contributions preferably to the nursing profession.

An honor student at Corbin High School, Brenna was active in many clubs as well as her local church and community organizations. She also participated in dual credit classes through University of the Cumberlands and Eastern Kentucky University. Brenna will attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall. She plans to pursue a career as a pediatric psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and desires to have her own clinic in Southeastern Kentucky.

Grace Health was established in 2008 and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center, the first of its kind in the multi-county area that it serves in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. Along with its primary healthcare clinics, it also provide school based health and preventive dental services. For over 50 years community health centers have played a vital role in America’s healthcare system by providing quality healthcare and services for underserved areas and populations. According to the latest statistics from the Health and Resources Service Administration, the community health center program supports approximately 1,300 community based and patient directed health centers with over 9,000 sites and serves nearly 24 million people.

Other students receiving scholarships from Grace Health are: Emily Jones of Barbourville High School, Hailey Joseph of Leslie County High School, Meredith Moore of Middlesboro High School, Sadie Durant of South Laurel High School and Samantha Nolan of Red Bird High School.