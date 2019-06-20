Corbin’s Barrineau and Brock to take part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum, National Security











This summer, Graham Barrineau and Deacon Brock from Corbin, KY will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum, National Security, Washington, DC.

Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum, National Security is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Graham Barrineau and Deacon Brock to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum, National Security, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”