Corbin’s annual downtown trick-or-treat cancelled; residential trick-or-treat will be held in Corbin, Wburg, Whitley County on Oct. 31











Corbin officials announced Monday that the annual downtown trick-or-treat event will not take place this year.

According to officials, the decision is the result of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Halloween guidance for Kentucky, along with state mandates regarding COVID–19.

Trick-or-Treating in the residential areas is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 31 in Corbin.

Trick-or-Treating in residential areas of Williamsburg and Whitley County outside of the city limits is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Guidelines for Trick or Treating: