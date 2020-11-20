Corbin’s annual Christmas Open House is Sunday











The annual Christmas Open House in downtown Corbin will take place Sunday afternoon.

Downtown Director Maggy Kriebel said eight local businesses will have special hours and deals from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Participating businesses include: Gibson Music, Southern Glitz, Barrel Beauty Bar, White Rabbit Record, Campbell Ceramics, Game King, Alan Galleries, and Alley Stuff Antiques and Eccentricities.

Santa Claus will be at his house in NIBROC Park. In an effort to protect Santa and the children who would like to visit him from potential exposure to COVID–19, Kribel said Santa will have plexiglass over the door.

“People will still be able to get pictures with him, but there will be no sitting on Santa’s lap,” Kriebel said.

The Cumberland Arts Collective will have its Grinch Village set up at NIBROC Park.

Cumberland Valley National Bank will be giving away treats, and First Baptist Church will be offering free hot chocolate.

The Corbin Public Library will be handing out kits for those interested in writing a letter to Santa.

In addition to the local businesses, Kriebel said a variety of local craftmakers will have items set up for sale on First Street, next to NIBROC Park.

It will include a soap maker, pottery maker, chainsaw carver, etched glass maker, crochet items and home décor type products.

Entertainment will be provided by the Corbin High School Band, which will be playing at NIBROC Park, as well as Second and Third Street.

Hillview Stables will be providing train rides through downtown.

Kriebel said masks are strongly encouraged. Additional masks and sanitizer will be available.