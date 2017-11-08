Corbin’s Andrew Taylor signs with Furman University Wednesday for basketball

Andrew Taylor has been wowing Corbin Redhound basketball fans with his ability on the court ever since he first started playing at the varsity level as an eighth grader. Now, as he is about to enter his senior season at CHS, he is poised to lead the Hounds to a successful 2017-18 campaign that very well could include a trip to compete at Rupp Arena in the boys’ Sweet 16 tournament.

There is much work to be done between now and then, however, and many things to consider along the way. At least one of those considerations was taken care of Wednesday morning, though, as Taylor made it official that he will continue his playing career as a member of the Furman University men’s basketball program beginning next school year.

Furman, an NCAA Division I school competing in the Southern Conference, is located in Greenville, SC. It is where Corbin basketball legend Frank Selvy went to play college ball, setting numerous records including a 100-point game against Newberry in 1954.

Taylor will now hope to make some history of his own at Furman. When asked about his decision to sign with the school, he said, “There are a few things that went into this decision. First, I felt like I was wanted the most there. The coaches were the most involved in my recruitment, so that showed me that they cared the most. Another thing is they offer me the best chance to get to play early there. And, obviously, it’s a good place to go to get my education.”

“It’s very exciting,” Taylor added. “It takes a lot of stress off to make this official, and know that I’m going to be a Paladin.”

As for the business at hand this season with the Redhounds, Taylor said, “We’re definitely expecting a lot this year. This is probably the best team we’ve had in a while, definitely with the most talent. I think if we can come together as a team we can do some damage, not only in the region, but also in the state.”

Corbin boys basketball head coach Tony Pietrowski described this as a big day for Taylor personally, as well as the CHS basketball program as a whole. “I think Furman is a perfect fit, and definitely the right choice,” he said at the signing. “We all know they are getting an excellent basketball player, and an excellent person. We’re all excited to be able to see him finish out his senior year, and then go on to continue his career at Furman.”

