By Dean Manning

A Corbin woman was arrested Wednesday morning on charges that she was intoxicated when she falsely claimed her boyfriend had hit and choked her.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kacey Honeycutt is facing one count of falsely reporting an incident.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment on Robert E. Cox Road about 12:30 a.m. in response to a complaint that Honeycutt and her boyfriend had been in an altercation.

“She (Honeycutt) advised that her boyfriend had hit her in the face and choked her,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

While deputies could not locate the suspect, they spoke with several witnesses who stated the duo had been in a verbal disagreement earlier.

“They (deputies) also learned that the female subject (Honeycutt) had asked some of her neighbors to hit her in the face so that it would swell up so her boyfriend would go to jail,” Acciardo stated. “Deputies learned from (Honeycutt) that she had apparently hit herself in the face because her neighbors wouldn’t hit her. They also learned that she had apparently scratched her own neck, to leave marks so that her boyfriend would go to jail.”

Honeycutt was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Honeycutt pleaded guilty to the charges during her arraignment Wednesday.

Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons sentenced Honeycutt to one year in jail on the charge of falsely reporting an incident. Hammons ordered Honeycutt to serve 14 days with the balance being conditionally discharged provided she have no further violations within the next two years.

In exchange for her guilty plea on the public intoxication charge, Hammons fined Honeycutt $25 and ordered her to pay an additional $184 in court costs.