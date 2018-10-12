Corbin woman sentenced to 14 years for conspiracy to to traffic meth













A Corbin woman was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for her part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

April Sizemore, Bowling, who had pleaded guilty to her part in the conspiracy involving Jeffery Cole, Jessica Flannery and Melody LeMar, is the last of the four conspirators to be sentenced.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky stated that Bowling led the organization which importing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from a source of supply in Georgia to sell in Whitley, Laurel and Clay counties.

“The conspiracy was responsible for bringing in excess of 45 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to Kentucky,” officials stated.

Cole was previously sentenced to 14 years. LeMar received a 38-month sentence, and Flannery was sentenced to 33 months.

Under federal law, the defendants must serve 85 percent of the sentence and, upon their release, they will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.