Corbin woman pleads guilty to spitting on deputy











A Corbin woman charged with assaulting a police officer by spitting in the face of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday afternoon has pleaded guilty.

Keasha J. Wilson, 25, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault on a police officer, menacing and resisting arrest in conjunction with the incident at a storage facility on Ky. 2417, off of Old Barbourville Hwy.

Deputy Sam Mullins wrote in the arrest citation that deputies were called to the scene after the owner reported that Wilson was found living in one of the storage units.

“Keasha Wilson was combative when deputies told her she could not be staying in the units,” Mullins stated adding that Wilson began yelling and cursing at deputies.

When deputies advised Wilson that she was under arrest, Mullins stated that she attempted to strike Deputy Darian Abner.

“While Wilson was on the ground she was holding onto a chain link fence and would not let go. That’s when she spit in Abner’s face,” Mullins stated.

Wilson was taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Wilson pleaded guilty to the charges at her arraignment Monday in Knox District Court.

In return for the guilty plea, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail. She was given credit for the two days she had served in the Knox County Detention Center. The balance was conditionally discharged provided she have no further legal issues.

In addition, Judge John Chappell ordered Wilson to pay a fine of $143.